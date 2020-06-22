Arlington and horsemen's group deal means live racing could start next month

Live horse racing is set to resume July 23 at Arlington International Racecourse after track management came to terms on a new two-year agreement with horse owners and trainers on Monday. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

After a bitter yearlong contract dispute, Arlington International Racecourse and horse owners and trainers have inked a new agreement that would allow live racing to begin at the track as soon as next month.

Management of the Arlington Heights oval and Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association presented the signed two-year agreement to the Illinois Racing Board Monday morning after a final round of negotiations over the weekend. Monday's meeting marked the fourth such session of the appointed state regulatory panel this month, as board members kept deferring approval of Arlington's request for a shortened racing season amid the contract dispute.

Arlington President Tony Petrillo thanked board Commissioner Tom McCauley and Executive Director Domenic DiCera, who served as unofficial arbiters at the bargaining table.

"We had our bumps -- more than bumps -- but we are really indebted to these two gentlemen for their perspective, but most of all their patience," Petrillo said.

David McCaffrey, executive director of the horsemen's group, echoed those sentiments.

"If that was his definition of bumps, I'd like to know what an explosion was," he quipped. "All's well that ends well. I'm thrilled that we got to the finish line."

Arlington is expected to open its backstretch to horses and workers by July 6, with racing to begin July 23. Live racing -- without spectators -- is scheduled on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 26.

