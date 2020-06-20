Michael Camerer, Bartlett trustee and state House nominee, remembered for 'amazing' service

Bartlett village trustee and Republican nominee for an Illinois House of Representatives seat Michael E. Camerer is being remembered for his service to the community.

Camerer died unexpectedly Thursday at age 61 of natural causes. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Robin, sons Jonathan, Daniel and Matthew, his mother, Darielle, and brother Alan.

"He was amazing for the Village of Bartlett," President Kevin Wallace said. "Literally touched thousands of lives."

"His was a robust life of service and he certainly had more to give," said Bartlett Administrator Paula Schumacher in a village news release. "He dedicated his life to helping others, as a doctor, teacher, Rotarian, village trustee, friend, father and husband. He led our community thoughtfully with care and passion and honor. Bartlett is the better for his service and we feel his loss deeply."

He first ran for village council in 2013 and won reelection in 2017. In March he won the Republican nomination for the state house seat in District 45. The general election is in November.

He wanted to "consolidate overlapping and redundant government agencies in order to better utilize taxpayer dollars and to enact new, powerful ethics legislation and tougher penalties for public corruption," according to the release.

"His passion was to help Illinois become a better state," Wallace added.

Wallace recalled spending time with Camerer after Tuesday's board meeting.

"It was just a real shock to everyone. It's tragic," he said.

A chiropractor, Camerer opened Camerer Chiropractic in downtown Bartlett in 1990. Camerer also was an adjunct professor at Judson College in Elgin.

Camerer served in the Rotary Club and the Bartlett Chamber of Commerce. He volunteered with the Bartlett Veterans Memorial Foundation, Village Church of Bartlett and Boy Scouts of America Troop 227.

"He was one of the best people I've ever met in my life overall," Wallace said. "It's really a tough thing for the whole village."

Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Monday at Village Church of Bartlett, with a noon departure for graveside services at Bartlett Cemetery.