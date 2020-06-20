June 19 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Interactive map Suburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 69,910 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Saturday. There have been 3,344 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Saturday, suburban Cook County had 36,460 cases and 1,899 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 50,425 cases and 2,491 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,663 cases and 93 deaths in Des Plaines, 806 cases and 51 deaths in Wheeling, 673 cases and 15 deaths in Palatine, 654 cases and 19 deaths in Streamwood, 640 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 567 cases and 16 deaths in Schaumburg, 520 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 506 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 493 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 456 cases and 12 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 365 cases and 36 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 345 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 328 cases and 39 deaths in Northbrook, 262 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 120 cases and 17 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,648 cases and 443 deaths as of Saturday.

• Top counts: 807 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 758 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 650 cases and 9 deaths in Glendale Heights, 522 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 514 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 497 cases and 27 deaths in Carol Stream, 387 cases and 20 deaths in Lombard, 324 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 268 cases and 32 deaths in Elmhurst, 249 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 251 cases and 20 deaths in Wheaton, 232 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 155 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County• The county listed 9,279 cases and 398 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts as of Saturday: 2,580 to 2,584 in Waukegan, 560 to 564 in Round Lake Beach, 360 to 364 in Mundelein, 290 to 294 in Gurnee, 165 to 169 in Vernon Hills, 140 to 144 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 135 to 139 in Wauconda, 125 to 129 in Lake Zurich, 115 to 119 in Libertyville, 85 to 89 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,342 cases with 245 deaths on its website Saturday.

• Top counts: 3,306 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,819 in Elgin (Kane portion), 720 in Carpentersville, 276 in St. Charles, 270 in South Elgin, 189 in North Aurora, 161 in Geneva, 111 in Batavia, and 50 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,899 cases and 90 deaths, according to the health department Saturday.

Will County• 6,317 cases and 310 deaths, according to the health department's website Saturday.

• Cases per town include 370 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 65 in Aurora (Will County portion).