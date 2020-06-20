Illinois reports another 634 positive COVID-19 tests

The state of Illinois announced the deaths Saturday of an additional 45 people from COVID-19, with another 634 people testing positive for the virus. Associated Press

The state of Illinois announced the deaths Saturday of an additional 45 people from COVID-19, with another 634 people testing positive for the virus.

There have been 136,104 cases of the coronavirus reported in Illinois, and 6,625 people have died because of it.

The deaths reported Saturday included three people in DuPage County, 28 in Cook County, four in Kane County, three in Lake County, two in McHenry and one in Will.

Illinois is reporting positive results in 3% of tests over the past seven days.