Illinois nursing homes list shows 3,649 COVID-19 deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Illinois long-term care facilities now stands at more than 21,000 cases.

State public health officials updated weekly data Friday showing at least 21,476 total cases and 3,649 deaths tied to nursing homes, assisted-living communities and other facilities.

The death count now constitutes 55% of the 6,625 people who have died from the virus in Illinois.

But the figures appear to show long-term care facility deaths are slowing. The death toll increased by 216 from a week ago. In late April, by contrast, deaths nearly doubled.

Against that glimmer of hope, the Illinois Department of Public Health has announced new rules allowing families to reunite with their loved ones in nursing homes if facilities meet strict conditions.

The restrictions allow two prescreened visitors at a time per resident in supervised, outdoor areas only.

Pat Comstock, the COVID response director for the Health Care Council of Illinois, a trade group representing more than 300 skilled nursing facilities in Illinois, called the move a "positive step in the recovery process for nursing homes."

"After many months of virtual contact with their spouses, children and other loved ones, we know our residents will have many joyful reunions in the days ahead," Comstock said in a statement.

Each facility will have to decide if or when they will implement outdoor visitations. For the duration of the visit, the resident and visitor must wear a face covering and remain at least 6 feet apart.

"We understand that families are eager to see their loved ones after months apart, and our members are working tirelessly to create a framework for visitation that keeps their residents, staff and families safe," Comstock said. "Our members have taken positive steps toward recovery status in the past several weeks, and we cannot afford to compromise this progress and the health of our most vulnerable population."

As of Friday, the state has linked at least 2,092 deaths to facilities in Cook County, 354 in DuPage County, 268 in Lake County and 145 in Kane County. Will County's numbers were not updated from 151 a week ago.

Below is a look at the outbreaks in many suburban facilities, with the number of cases followed by the number of deaths:

SUBURBAN COOK

Abington of Glenview 7 1

Addolorata Villa 95 16

Albany Care 14 0

Alden Estates Des Plaines 13 2

Alden Estates of Barrington 7 0

Alden Poplar Creek 27 5

Amita Health Holy Family 22 1

Aperion Care Midlothian 3 0

Aperion Plum Grove 45 6

Arden Courts of Elk Grove 23 6

Asbury Court 5 0

Aspire Living Prospect Hts. 13 0

Atria Glenview 3 0

Avantara Park Ridge 4 2

Avanti Wellness & Rehab 91 17

Avenues to Independence 11 0

Bella Terra Morton Grove 60 9

Bella Terra Streamwood 10 2

Bella Terra Wheeling 23 5

Belmont Village of Glenview 20 4

Brandel Care Center 10 0

BRIA River Oaks 95 2

Brookdale Des Plaines 20 6

Brookdale Hoffman Estates 6 0

Brookdale Northbrook 4 3

Brookdale Prospect Hts. 6 0

Citadel of Northbrook 23 2

City View Multi-Care Center 245 14

David Webb Jr. Complex 3 2

Edward Hines VA Comm. 5 0

Elevate Care Northbrook 67 12

Elevate Saint Andrew 23 8

Emerald Place Memory Care 10 2

Evergreen Senior Living 14 7

Friendship Village LTC 17 5

Generations at Applewood 72 18

Generations At Oakton 48 13

Generations at Regency 113 28

Glenview Terrace 180 34

Golfview Developmental 107 11

Grace Point Place 24 8

Greek American Rehab/Care 15 2

Grosse Pointe Manor 80 17

Harbor House 36 10

Heather Manor 11 2

Heritage Woods 5 0

Holy Family Villa 8 3

Inverness Health 10 0

Lake Cook Rehab 41 11

Landmark of Des Plaines 89 21

Lee Manor Rehab/Nursing 87 18

Lexington of Schaumburg 8 1

Lieberman Geriatric Center 67 7

Lincolnwood Place 36 14

Lutheran Home 55 8

Lydia Health Care Center 23 3

Madden Mental Health 14 0

ManorCare Arlington Hts. 24 2

ManorCare Elk Grove Village 107 23

Mather Place 9 2

Meadowbrook Manor 61 13

Northbrook Inn Memory Care 18 8

Paul's House 50 5

Pearl of Rolling Meadows 4 0

Prairie Manor 28 10

Presence Maryhaven 13 4

Presence Nazarethville 23 5

Presence St. Benedict 13 2

Presence Villa Scalabrini 38 5

Resurrection Nursing 48 8

Revere Court of S. Barrington 8 2

RML Specialty Hospital Hinsdale 16 1

Sheridan Village 45 15

St. Joseph Home for the Elderly 4 0

Sunrise of Park Ridge 45 10

Sunrise of Schaumburg 17 4

Symphony at Aria 29 6

Symphony of Hanover Park 21 2

The Auberge at Morton Grove 41 0

The Grove of Northbrook 8 0

The Moorings of Arlington Hts. 3 0

The Reserve Arlington Hts. 4 1

The Sheridan of Park Ridge 9 3

The Vine at Countryside 31 4

Vi at the Glen 26 4

Victory Centre of Bartlett 3 0

Victory Centre of Sierra Ridge 12 1

Waverly Inn Memory Care 14 7

Weinberg Community 21 2

Westchester Health/Rehab 44 12

Windsor Estates 61 19

DUPAGE COUNTY

Abbington Rehab & Nursing 69 6

Alden Estates of Naperville 101 21

Alden of Old Town East 3 0

Alden Trails 5 0

Alden Valley Ridge 44 17

Alden Village Bloomingdale 20 1

Aperion Care West Chicago 43 7

Arista Healthcare Naperville 12 1

Artis Senior Living Elmhurst 42 19

Artis Senior Living of Bartlett 28 12

Aspired Living of Westmont 13 4

Beacon Hill Lombard 48 5

Belmont Village Carol Stream 29 2

BRIA of Westmont 133 23

Bridgeway Senior Living 49 4

Brookdale Burr Ridge 17 4

Brookdale Glen Ellyn 8 1

Brookdale Lisle 42 6

Burgess Square 36 3

Chateau Center Nursing 58 13

Clarendale of Addison 6 0

DuPage Care Center 20 2

Forestview Rehabilitation 116 14

Harbor Chase of Naperville 6 0

Harvester Place 38 13

Lacey Creek Supportive Living 2 0

Lakeview Memory Care 22 1

Lexington of Bloomingdale 70 15

Lexington of Elmhurst 17 11

Lexington of Lombard 41 9

Lexington Square Lombard 3 0

ManorCare Hinsdale 168 31

Meadowbrk Manor Naperville 37 3

Naperville Manor 12 1

Oakbrook Care 100 21

Oak Trace 9 2

Oak Trace Skilled Nursing 2 0

Park Place Health/Wellness 2 0

Park Place of Elmhurst Assisted 2 0

Providence Healthcare/Rehab 76 13

Ray Graham Iona Glos 25 2

St. Patricks Residence 5 0

Sunrise of Bloomingdale 6 1

Sunrise of Willowbrook 10 1

Tabor Hills Healthcare 33 3

Tabor Hills Supportive Living 2 0

Terra Vista Oakbrook Terrace 23 2

The Auberge at Naperville 3 0

The Grove of Elmhurst 33 3

The Radcliff Wood Dale 14 1

Westbridge Wheaton 9 4

West Chicago Terrace 10 2

Westmont Manor 46 14

West Suburban Nursing 101 8

Wheaton Village 52 7

Windsor Park 99 21

Winfield Woods 2 0

Wynscape Health/Rehab. 2 0

KANE COUNTY

Alden Courts of Waterford 9 0

Alden Estates Courts of Huntley 2 0

Alden of Waterford 37 9

Aperion Care Elgin 4 0

Arden Courts of Geneva 7 2

Asbury Gardens 75 18

Avondale Estates of Elgin 46 1

Batavia Rehabilitation 9 2

Bickford of Aurora 29 7

BRIA of Geneva 124 29

Bright Oaks of Aurora 14 2

Brighton Garden of St. Charles 3 1

Citadel of Elgin 27 2

Dunham Rehab 3 0

Elmwood Terrace 35 5

Presence Fox Knoll 14 2

Fox River Rehab/Healthcare 45 13

GreenFields of Geneva 3 0

Grove of St. Charles 10 2

Heritage Health Therapy 39 2

Highland Oaks 6 0

Jennings Terrace 3 0

Michealsen Health 2 0

Northern Illinois Academy 13 0

River Glen 6 0

Riverview Rehab 8 0

Sunnymere 12 0

Symphony of Orchard Valley 115 24

The Grove of Fox Valley 6 0

The Sheridan at Tyler Creek 5 0

Tower Hill Healthcare 169 22

White Oaks at South Elgin 5 1

White Oaks Spring St. 8 1

LAKE COUNTY

Alden Long Grove 67 16

Anthology Grayslake 4 0

Auberge at Lake Zurich 18 3

Autumn Leaves of Gurnee 38 8

Avantara Long Grove 213 30

Azpira Place of Lake Zurich 8 0

Balmoral Care Center 11 2

Bayside Terrace 71 1

Belmont Village Buffalo Grove 63 19

Brookdale Hawthorn Lakes 8 0

Brookdale Vernon Hills 17 3

Captain James A. Lovell FHCC 86 5

Cedar Lake 16 8

Claridge Health Center 60 18

Elevate Care Riverwoods 59 12

Elevate Care Waukegan 74 11

Hillcrest Retirement 7 0

Kiley Development 37 1

Lexington of Lake Zurich 42 12

Libertyville Manor 18 5

Manor Care of Libertyville 21 3

Pavilion of Waukegan 5 0

Prarieview at The Garlands 4 1

Radford Green at Sedgebrook 31 6

Riverside Foundation 66 5

Rolling Hills Manor 7 0

Rolling Hills Place 7 1

Sheridan at Green Oaks 18 1

Spring Meadows Libertyville 5 0

Sunrise of Barrington 8 1

Sunrise of Buffalo Grove 3 0

Sunrise Senior Lvg. Gurnee 2 0

Symphony Buffalo Grove 31 3

Terrace Nursing Home 47 11

The Auberge at Highland Park 7 3

The Grove By the Lake 59 10

The Solana Deer Park 17 5

The Village at Victory Lakes 14 1

The Wellshire Lincolnshire 9 3

Victory Centre 8 0

Victory Lakes Continuing Care 14 4

Warren Barr Lincolnshire 33 4

Warren Barr North Shore 75 14

Wauconda Care 62 18

Whitehall of Deerfield 50 3

Winchester House 25 6

MCHENRY COUNTY

Alden Terrace of McHenry 79 11

Cross Roads Care Center 71 13

Crystal Pines 65 9

Fair Oaks Health Care Center 15 3

Florence Nursing Home 31 4

Hearthstone Manor 2 0

Hearthstone Village 5 0

Revere Court of Crystal Lake 14 3

Sheltered Village 41 9

The Fountains at Crystal Lake 44 13

The Springs at Crystal Lake 39 8

Three Oaks 2 0