 

Nearly 200 march down Route 83 in Buffalo Grove for Black Lives Matter

Updated 6/19/2020 6:10 PM

Nearly 200 protesters marched in hot conditions for about a mile on Friday along Route 83 in Buffalo Grove to condemn police brutality and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I think it's really nice that the whole community is coming together, especially the black community in general, to support the movement," said Segi Odongo, 16, of Buffalo Grove. "I see the community coming together to support the movement to condemn all the police brutality that has been going on in this nation for hundreds of years and not just the last couple of years."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The crowd marched from the Buffalo Grove Fitness Center over the pedestrian bridge to Willow Stream Park. People, some holding signs reading "Black Lives Matter, No Justice, No Peace," sat in the grass as various speakers, including U.S. Rep Brad Schneider, spoke of their hopes for a better future. The event lasted two hours.

"I think what we accomplished today was education of our nonblack community about the suffering and trifles that they (people of color) face everyday," said Jared Heichman, 17, of Buffalo Grove, one of the organizers of the rally.

