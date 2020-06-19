Juneteenth Festival of Flags parade grows larger as it wends through Elgin

By the end of the two-hour Juneteenth Festival of Flags parade Friday evening in Elgin, people were running from their residences to take cellphone photos and the length of the parade had doubled.

As Elgin activist Marcus Banner handed out 54 flags, each from an African nation, he encouraged people to "stay in the parade, bring back the flag; don't make me find you."

But they didn't need to be told. Horns honked, colorful flags waved and fists were raised while the 60-car parade doubled as it snaked from O.N.E. Fitness Center on McLean Boulevard on the west side of Elgin and through residential and retail neighborhoods, crossing the Fox River twice before all flags were returned to the starting point.

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce freedom for slaves, just over two months after the surrender of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and nearly 2½ years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.