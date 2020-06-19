 

Juneteenth Festival of Flags parade grows larger as it wends through Elgin

  • A Juneteenth African Festival of Flags car parade Friday evening in Elgin included 54 African nation flags, like the flag of Rwanda here.

      A Juneteenth African Festival of Flags car parade Friday evening in Elgin included 54 African nation flags, like the flag of Rwanda here. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Elgin Activist Marcus Banner, right, greets supporters and hands out flags at the Juneteenth African Festival of Flags car parade Friday evening in Elgin. Each of the 54 flags represented an African nation.

      Elgin Activist Marcus Banner, right, greets supporters and hands out flags at the Juneteenth African Festival of Flags car parade Friday evening in Elgin. Each of the 54 flags represented an African nation. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Gloria McCarthy of Elgin, whose stage name is Gina East, holds the flag of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, one of 54 flags in the Juneteenth African Festival of Flags car parade Friday evening in Elgin.

      Gloria McCarthy of Elgin, whose stage name is Gina East, holds the flag of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, one of 54 flags in the Juneteenth African Festival of Flags car parade Friday evening in Elgin. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A young girl watches as people gather for a Juneteenth African Festival of Flags car parade Friday evening in Elgin.

      A young girl watches as people gather for a Juneteenth African Festival of Flags car parade Friday evening in Elgin. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A Juneteenth African Festival of Flags car parade, with the flag of Egypt at the back of this line, fills Kimball Street from Dundee Road to Route 31 in Elgin Friday evening.

      A Juneteenth African Festival of Flags car parade, with the flag of Egypt at the back of this line, fills Kimball Street from Dundee Road to Route 31 in Elgin Friday evening. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A fist rises from a sunroof during a Juneteenth African Festival of Flags car parade Friday evening in Elgin that included 54 African nation flags.

      A fist rises from a sunroof during a Juneteenth African Festival of Flags car parade Friday evening in Elgin that included 54 African nation flags. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A Juneteenth African Festival of Flags car parade Friday evening included 54 African nation flags as it wended its way through Elgin neighborhoods.

      A Juneteenth African Festival of Flags car parade Friday evening included 54 African nation flags as it wended its way through Elgin neighborhoods. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 6/19/2020 9:29 PM

By the end of the two-hour Juneteenth Festival of Flags parade Friday evening in Elgin, people were running from their residences to take cellphone photos and the length of the parade had doubled.

As Elgin activist Marcus Banner handed out 54 flags, each from an African nation, he encouraged people to "stay in the parade, bring back the flag; don't make me find you."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But they didn't need to be told. Horns honked, colorful flags waved and fists were raised while the 60-car parade doubled as it snaked from O.N.E. Fitness Center on McLean Boulevard on the west side of Elgin and through residential and retail neighborhoods, crossing the Fox River twice before all flags were returned to the starting point.

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce freedom for slaves, just over two months after the surrender of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and nearly 2½ years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.

