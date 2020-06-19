June 19 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Courtesy of the CDCThis illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope.

Interactive map Suburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 69,574 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Friday. There have been 3,364 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 36,274 cases and 1,882 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 50,277 cases and 2,481 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,651 cases and 93 deaths in Des Plaines, 806 cases and 51 deaths in Wheeling, 673 cases and 15 deaths in Palatine, 653 cases and 19 deaths in Streamwood, 635 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 563 cases and 16 deaths in Schaumburg, 519 cases and 47 deaths in Glenview, 503 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 492 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 451 cases and 12 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 365 cases and 35 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 341 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 322 cases and 36 deaths in Northbrook, 259 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 118 cases and 17 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,611 cases and 440 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 803 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 757 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 650 cases and 9 deaths in Glendale Heights, 521 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 512 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 496 cases and 27 deaths in Carol Stream, 385 cases and 20 deaths in Lombard, 322 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 266 cases and 32 deaths in Elmhurst, 248 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 249 cases and 20 deaths in Wheaton, 229 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 154 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County• The county listed 9,244 cases and 357 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts as of Friday: 2,580 to 2,584 in Waukegan, 560 to 564 in Round Lake Beach, 360 to 364 in Mundelein, 290 to 294 in Gurnee, 165 to 169 in Vernon Hills, 140 to 144 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 135 to 139 in Wauconda, 125 to 129 in Lake Zurich, 115 to 119 in Libertyville, 85 to 89 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,342 cases with 245 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 3,291 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,782 in Elgin (Kane portion), 715 in Carpentersville, 272 in St. Charles, 267 in South Elgin, 189 in North Aurora, 158 in Geneva, 111 in Batavia, and 49 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,895 cases and 90 deaths, according to the health department Friday.

Will County• 6,284 cases and 309 deaths, according to the health department's website Friday.

• Cases per town include 364 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 65 in Aurora (Will County portion).