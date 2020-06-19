Images: Juneteenth observed around the country
Updated 6/19/2020 1:48 PM
See images of Juneteenth being celebrated around the country. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people be freed.
A woman prays during a OneRace March on Atlanta prayer service and march in response to recent racially violence Friday, June 19, 2020, in Atlanta.
Associated Press
Local artists collaborate on painting a Black Lives Matter street mural in front of the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, in St. Petersburg on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The mural will be ready when the city of St. Pete kicks of its Juneteenth celebrations on Friday morning.
Associated Press
Protesters chant as they march after a Juneteenth rally at the Brooklyn Museum, Friday, June 19, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free 155 years ago. Now, with support growing for the racial justice movement, 2020 may be remembered as the year the holiday reached a new level of recognition.
Associated Press
People pray during a OneRace March on Atlanta prayer service and march in response to recent racially violence Friday, June 19, 2020, in Atlanta.
Associated Press
Kim Gardner distributes an aid bag during a drive through Juneteenth 2020 celebration in Dallas, Friday, June 19, 2020. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people be freed.
Associated Press
Protesters march in a Black Lives Matter demonstration organized by the Dallas Black Firefighters Association on Juneteenth 2020 in Dallas, Friday, June 19, 2020. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people be freed, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Associated Press
A woman holds her hand up in a fists as she poses for a photograph along with a mural that reads "The Time is Now" along 16th Street Northwest renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, Friday, June 19, 2020, in Washington.
Associated Press
Local artist Plum Howlett puts the finishing touches on a letter of a Black Lives Matter mural during a Juneteenth 2020 celebration outside the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum Friday, June 19, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people be freed.
Associated Press
Artist Hubert Massey raises a fist after signing his "Power to the People" mural on Woodward Ave, Friday, June 19, 2020, in Detroit. The mural, funded by the Knight Foundation and Bedrock, spells out "Power to the People."
Associated Press
LaDonna Butler, left, looks on as her children tell what Juneteenth means to them during a celebration outside the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum Friday, June 19, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people be freed.
Associated Press
Educators, students, and their supporters march along Pennsylvania Avenue NW toward the Department of Education to voice their concern that black students be treated fairly and be heard, Friday, June 19, 2020, in Washington.
Associated Press
Erika Salenna reacts during a OneRace March on Atlanta prayer service and march in response to recent racially violence Friday, June 19, 2020, in Atlanta.
Associated Press
A woman prays during a OneRace March on Atlanta prayer service and march in response to recent racially violence Friday, June 19, 2020, in Atlanta.
Associated Press
People pray during a OneRace March on Atlanta and prayer service and march in response to recent racially violence, Friday, June 19, 2020, in Atlanta.
Associated Press
Rick and Jayna Powell sit on a concrete barricade with signs the read "All Lives Matter Only When Black Lives Matter" and 'Silence is Death We Cannot be Silent Any Longer!" Friday, June 19, 2020, in Washington, as the White House is seen behind them.
Associated Press
Protesters gather for a Juneteenth rally at the Brooklyn Museum, Friday, June 19, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free 155 years ago. Now, with support growing for the racial justice movement, 2020 may be remembered as the year the holiday reached a new level of recognition.
Associated Press
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.