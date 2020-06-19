Feder: Harold Lee Rush recalls Bob Wall's 'special time' at WGCI

To a generation of students at City Colleges of Chicago, Harold Lee Rush is known as a legendary broadcast instructor and a pillar of WKKC 89.3-FM, the radio station at Kennedy-King College.

But to thousands of older Chicagoans, Rush is remembered fondly for his key role in one of the most remarkable -- and ultimately tragic -- chapters in local radio history.

The news that Rush, 69, was retiring today after 15 years at City Colleges brought back memories of an earlier era when the Englewood native worked alongside the late Bob Wall at urban contemporary powerhouse WGCI 107.5-FM.

At the peak of his popularity in the 1980s, Wall was one of the hottest radio personalities in town. His success was all the more extraordinary because he was a white personality on the city's No. 1 black-oriented station. And Rush was there as his executive producer, co-host and social conscience.

