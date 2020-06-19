Elgin 2nd in state to declare climate emergency; action comes next

A group of residents successfully pushed Elgin to become the second city in the state, after Chicago, to declare a climate emergency. Now comes the practical work.

"We need people to understand this is a real emergency," said Elgin resident Paul Berland, who led the charge after being involved in the Chicago effort. "If the city thinks this is an emergency and everybody else doesn't, you're not going to be able to get very far."

The sustainability commission will have a special meeting June 30, when it is expected to form a climate work group, said Tom Armstrong, incoming commission chairman. "There is already a bunch of people who volunteered so I am sure the group will be pretty active from the get-go," he said.

"Approving a climate emergency resolution is a piece of paper with words on it," he added. "What really matters is action."

A majority of council members voted in late May for the resolution, which calls for an all-city staff meeting about climate science and mobilization of resources, engaging the public in discussions, initiating an effort to restore ecosystems within city limits, and ending greenhouse gas emissions citywide by 2030.

"The city of Elgin and its staff make decisions every day that include environmental considerations," Councilwoman Carol Rauschenberger said. "My hope, however, is that this citizen-initiated resolution will not only highlight our current sustainability action but to aspire to find other solutions and to, importantly, measure the impact of what we do."

Not all council members agreed. "You will bankrupt the city of Elgin if you put in place this plan of action," said Councilman Toby Shaw, who also said he doubts "some of the science." He voted "no" along with Councilman Terry Gavin and Councilwoman Rose Martinez. Mayor David Kaptain voted in favor but also cautioned that taking action would cost the city millions of dollars down the line.

Berland and Armstrong said there's a lot that can be done at no to minimal cost, primarily by focusing on local education. "I really want to start the conversation and involve everybody in the community," said Berland, who hopes to be part of the work group.

Elgin's 2021 budget is expected to be tight due to the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Armstrong said, but the city could look at re-examining its ordinances, entering into shared savings agreements with companies that finance energy projects, and acquiring more alternative-fuel vehicles as old ones are phased out.

The notion is to gradually work toward more complex initiatives that might seem more radical, but that ideally would get buy-in from the community, Berland said. Some possibilities are banning plastic bags, installing motion-activated lighting and implementing a local tax on meat. Studies show beef "has a substantial impact on the climate," according to the World Economic Forum.

Advocates say 1,731 jurisdictions in 30 countries have declared a climate emergency.

In Elgin, Berland connected in early February with similarly minded members of the group Fox Valley Citizens for Peace and Justice. "All of this came together despite the pandemic," said Kathleen Hamill, who lives in unincorporated Elgin Township.

"What we are hoping to do is interject into the policymaking of the city, on myriad issues, consideration of not only climate change but the importance, the emergency, the urgency that needs to be taken into account to keep the community safe and viable," she said. "One of the reasons I'm really delighted is that it gives Elgin a chance to show leadership."

Elgin has eased the way for solar panel installations, made some areas pesticide-free and mow-free, offers curbside composting and textile recycling, and allows backyard chickens and beekeeping.

For information about climate change you can visit climate.nasa.gov.