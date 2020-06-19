Charges against Naperville man now first-degree murder

Charges have been upgraded to first-degree murder for Alan Wang of Naperville, who is accused of beating his wife to death earlier this year.

On Thursday, Wang, 56, of the 1100 block of North Mill Street, was indicted and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in addition to the existing count of aggravated domestic battery.

Wang is accused of repeatedly kicking his wife, Hongyan Yang, in their bedroom in the early evening of March 7, according to Naperville police.

A relative of the couple called 911 the following day because it appeared Yang was not breathing, police said. Yang was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 5:54 p.m.

Autopsy findings led to the upgraded charges.

"The autopsy conducted by the DuPage County Coroner's Office concluded Hongyan Yang died as a result of internal bleeding," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin. "With a cause of death now known, justice demands that the charges against Mr. Wang support the allegations that he is responsible for her death."

Wang's next court appearance is scheduled for July 20 in front of Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh.