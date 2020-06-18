What's happening where for Juneteenth in the suburbs
Arlington Heights Families for Black Lives Matter Car Parade
When: Cars gather at 6 p.m. Friday in parking lot of First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, 1903 E. Euclid Ave.
Where: Parade departs at 6:15 p.m., going left on Euclid Avenue, left on Dunton Avenue, left on Sigwalt Street, left on Arlington Heights Road, right on Miner Street, left on Prindle Avenue to church.
Who: VOCAL of Arlington Heights
Bring: Decorated cars
Social distancing: Attendees are asked to remain in their cars as a safety measure for those at high-risk for COVID-19.
Cost: Donations are welcome to Jack and Jill, Inc.
Info: facebook.com/events/2716003945171013
Arlington Heights Juneteenth Remembrance Service
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 N. Dunton Ave., west parking lot
Who: Organized by the church
Bring: Attendees are asked to wear masks in light of COVID-19 and bring chairs. Limited seating will be provided.
Social distancing: Seats will be spaced apart.
Cost: Free
Info: facebook.com/events/949271152197210
Carpentersville Freedom Day Protest
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Parking lot on the north side of Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave.
Who: Organized by Juneteenth Freedom
What: March to Triangle Park at Main and Washington streets (behind Main Street Bicycles) guided by the Carpentersville Police Department.
Social distancing: Wear a face mask; maintain safe distance.
Cost: Free
Info: facebook.com/events/s/freedom-day-protest/185613189425690/?ti=as
Glendale Heights "Lift Ev'ry Voice: We Remember" Vigil
What: Young Emerging Activists, or YEA, holds vigil to build a relationship between youths and leaders aiming to dismantle systemic racism
When: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday
Where: Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights
Cost: Free
Info: yea.carolstream@gmail.com
Elgin African Festival of Flags
What: Parade of cars displaying 54 African flags
When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Starts at 24 Tyler Creek Plaza and will drive through neighborhoods in the city
Cost: Free
Info: facebook.com/events/259807208460887
Naperville Defend Black Lives Event
When: 3:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville
Who: Organized by Naperville Central High School students as part of a day of action planned by Movement For Black Lives
Cost: Free
Info: https://sixnineteen.com/ Click "Find an Event" and search "Naperville"
St. Charles "Celebrate Freedom" Juneteenth Event
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
What: A celebration of black culture and freedom, featuring speakers, performances, readings, visual art, film clips and personal stories
Where: Pottawatomie Park Pavilion, 8 North Ave., St. Charles
Bring: A blanket, chairs, a picnic, signs/posters, and chalk to contribute artwork to a Peace Walk. Attendees are encouraged to wear Black Lives Matter shirts, Pan-African flag colors (red, black and green) or traditional Afrocentric garb.
Social distancing: Limit picnic groups to 10 people. Wear a mask. Allow 10 feet between picnic sites. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Cost: Free
Info: www.facebook.com/events/251977849561302/
Waukegan Juneteenth Peaceful Solidarity Protest / March
When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: March from Waukegan High School Weiss Field, 100 N. Lewis Ave., to Waukegan City Hall.
Bring: A mask, signs
Cost: Free