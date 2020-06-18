 

What's happening where for Juneteenth in the suburbs

  • The Juneteenth Festival in Elgin was set to relaunch this year, but because of COVID-19 a parade is being held instead.

      The Juneteenth Festival in Elgin was set to relaunch this year, but because of COVID-19 a parade is being held instead. Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2004

  • The Elgin African Festival of Flags parade of cars starts at 6 p.m. Friday at 24 Tyler Creek Plaza and will drive through neighborhoods in the city.

    The Elgin African Festival of Flags parade of cars starts at 6 p.m. Friday at 24 Tyler Creek Plaza and will drive through neighborhoods in the city. courtesy of Marcus Banner and Shirley Bassett

 
Updated 6/18/2020 7:37 PM

Arlington Heights Families for Black Lives Matter Car Parade

When: Cars gather at 6 p.m. Friday in parking lot of First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, 1903 E. Euclid Ave.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Where: Parade departs at 6:15 p.m., going left on Euclid Avenue, left on Dunton Avenue, left on Sigwalt Street, left on Arlington Heights Road, right on Miner Street, left on Prindle Avenue to church.

Who: VOCAL of Arlington Heights

Bring: Decorated cars

Social distancing: Attendees are asked to remain in their cars as a safety measure for those at high-risk for COVID-19.

Cost: Donations are welcome to Jack and Jill, Inc.

Info: facebook.com/events/2716003945171013

Arlington Heights Juneteenth Remembrance Service

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 N. Dunton Ave., west parking lot

Who: Organized by the church

Bring: Attendees are asked to wear masks in light of COVID-19 and bring chairs. Limited seating will be provided.

Social distancing: Seats will be spaced apart.

Cost: Free

Info: facebook.com/events/949271152197210

Carpentersville Freedom Day Protest

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Parking lot on the north side of Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave.

Who: Organized by Juneteenth Freedom

What: March to Triangle Park at Main and Washington streets (behind Main Street Bicycles) guided by the Carpentersville Police Department.

Social distancing: Wear a face mask; maintain safe distance.

Cost: Free

Info: facebook.com/events/s/freedom-day-protest/185613189425690/?ti=as

Glendale Heights "Lift Ev'ry Voice: We Remember" Vigil

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

What: Young Emerging Activists, or YEA, holds vigil to build a relationship between youths and leaders aiming to dismantle systemic racism

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday

Where: Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights

Cost: Free

Info: yea.carolstream@gmail.com

Elgin African Festival of Flags

What: Parade of cars displaying 54 African flags

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Starts at 24 Tyler Creek Plaza and will drive through neighborhoods in the city

Cost: Free

Info: facebook.com/events/259807208460887

Naperville Defend Black Lives Event

When: 3:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville

Who: Organized by Naperville Central High School students as part of a day of action planned by Movement For Black Lives

Cost: Free

Info: https://sixnineteen.com/ Click "Find an Event" and search "Naperville"

St. Charles "Celebrate Freedom" Juneteenth Event

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday

What: A celebration of black culture and freedom, featuring speakers, performances, readings, visual art, film clips and personal stories

Where: Pottawatomie Park Pavilion, 8 North Ave., St. Charles

Bring: A blanket, chairs, a picnic, signs/posters, and chalk to contribute artwork to a Peace Walk. Attendees are encouraged to wear Black Lives Matter shirts, Pan-African flag colors (red, black and green) or traditional Afrocentric garb.

Social distancing: Limit picnic groups to 10 people. Wear a mask. Allow 10 feet between picnic sites. Hand sanitizer will be available.

Cost: Free

Info: www.facebook.com/events/251977849561302/

Waukegan Juneteenth Peaceful Solidarity Protest / March

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: March from Waukegan High School Weiss Field, 100 N. Lewis Ave., to Waukegan City Hall.

Bring: A mask, signs

Cost: Free

Info:www.facebook.com/groups/731183514357469/

