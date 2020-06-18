What's happening where for Juneteenth in the suburbs

The Elgin African Festival of Flags parade of cars starts at 6 p.m. Friday at 24 Tyler Creek Plaza and will drive through neighborhoods in the city. courtesy of Marcus Banner and Shirley Bassett

Arlington Heights Families for Black Lives Matter Car Parade

When: Cars gather at 6 p.m. Friday in parking lot of First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, 1903 E. Euclid Ave.

Where: Parade departs at 6:15 p.m., going left on Euclid Avenue, left on Dunton Avenue, left on Sigwalt Street, left on Arlington Heights Road, right on Miner Street, left on Prindle Avenue to church.

Who: VOCAL of Arlington Heights

Bring: Decorated cars

Social distancing: Attendees are asked to remain in their cars as a safety measure for those at high-risk for COVID-19.

Cost: Donations are welcome to Jack and Jill, Inc.

Info: facebook.com/events/2716003945171013

Arlington Heights Juneteenth Remembrance Service

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 N. Dunton Ave., west parking lot

Who: Organized by the church

Bring: Attendees are asked to wear masks in light of COVID-19 and bring chairs. Limited seating will be provided.

Social distancing: Seats will be spaced apart.

Cost: Free

Info: facebook.com/events/949271152197210

Carpentersville Freedom Day Protest

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Parking lot on the north side of Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave.

Who: Organized by Juneteenth Freedom

What: March to Triangle Park at Main and Washington streets (behind Main Street Bicycles) guided by the Carpentersville Police Department.

Social distancing: Wear a face mask; maintain safe distance.

Cost: Free

Info: facebook.com/events/s/freedom-day-protest/185613189425690/?ti=as

Glendale Heights "Lift Ev'ry Voice: We Remember" Vigil

What: Young Emerging Activists, or YEA, holds vigil to build a relationship between youths and leaders aiming to dismantle systemic racism

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday

Where: Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights

Cost: Free

Info: yea.carolstream@gmail.com

Elgin African Festival of Flags

What: Parade of cars displaying 54 African flags

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Starts at 24 Tyler Creek Plaza and will drive through neighborhoods in the city

Cost: Free

Info: facebook.com/events/259807208460887

Naperville Defend Black Lives Event

When: 3:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville

Who: Organized by Naperville Central High School students as part of a day of action planned by Movement For Black Lives

Cost: Free

Info: https://sixnineteen.com/ Click "Find an Event" and search "Naperville"

St. Charles "Celebrate Freedom" Juneteenth Event

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday

What: A celebration of black culture and freedom, featuring speakers, performances, readings, visual art, film clips and personal stories

Where: Pottawatomie Park Pavilion, 8 North Ave., St. Charles

Bring: A blanket, chairs, a picnic, signs/posters, and chalk to contribute artwork to a Peace Walk. Attendees are encouraged to wear Black Lives Matter shirts, Pan-African flag colors (red, black and green) or traditional Afrocentric garb.

Social distancing: Limit picnic groups to 10 people. Wear a mask. Allow 10 feet between picnic sites. Hand sanitizer will be available.

Cost: Free

Info: www.facebook.com/events/251977849561302/

Waukegan Juneteenth Peaceful Solidarity Protest / March

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: March from Waukegan High School Weiss Field, 100 N. Lewis Ave., to Waukegan City Hall.

Bring: A mask, signs

Cost: Free

Info:www.facebook.com/groups/731183514357469/