Watch: Sebastian Maniscalco's words of wisdom for the Class of 2020

Sebastian Maniscalco talks on a video clip aimed at 2020 high school graduates about how he struggled in high school and college and ultimately figured out he wanted only to be a stand-up comedian, achieving the dream only with a lot of hard work and frustration.

Sebastian Maniscalco, formerly of Arlington Heights and a graduate of Rolling Meadows High School, talks about how he struggled in high school and college and ultimately figured out he wanted just to be a stand-up comedian, achieving the dream only with a lot of hard work and frustration.

• Coming Sunday: A special selection in the newspaper to celebrate the Class of 2020. You can also Check out our online tribute at dailyherald.com/graduations.