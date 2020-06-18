Watch: Sebastian Maniscalco's words of wisdom for the Class of 2020
Updated 6/19/2020 3:29 PM
Sebastian Maniscalco, formerly of Arlington Heights and a graduate of Rolling Meadows High School, talks about how he struggled in high school and college and ultimately figured out he wanted just to be a stand-up comedian, achieving the dream only with a lot of hard work and frustration.
• Coming Sunday: A special selection in the newspaper to celebrate the Class of 2020. You can also Check out our online tribute at dailyherald.com/graduations.
related
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.