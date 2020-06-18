June 18 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 69,249 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Thursday. There have been 3,348 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Thursday, suburban Cook County had 36,095 cases and 1,874 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 50,084 cases and 2,459 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,638 cases and 92 deaths in Des Plaines, 800 cases and 50 deaths in Wheeling, 668 cases and 15 deaths in Palatine, 649 cases and 19 deaths in Streamwood, 631 cases and 9 deaths in Mount Prospect, 556 cases and 16 deaths in Schaumburg, 519 cases and 47 deaths in Glenview, 497 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 487 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 446 cases and 11 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 361 cases and 34 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 341 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 321 cases and 36 deaths in Northbrook, 258 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 118 cases and 17 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,575 cases and 439 deaths as of Thursday.

• Top counts: 801 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 757 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 647 cases and 9 deaths in Glendale Heights, 518 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 507 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 495 cases and 27 deaths in Carol Stream, 385 cases and 20 deaths in Lombard, 320 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 265 cases and 32 deaths in Elmhurst, 248 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 246 cases and 20 deaths in Wheaton, 229 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 155 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County• The county listed 9,221 cases and 357 deaths on its website Thursday.

• Top counts as of Thursday: 2,580 to 2,584 in Waukegan, 560 to 564 in Round Lake Beach, 360 to 364 in Mundelein, 290 to 294 in Gurnee, 165 to 169 in Vernon Hills, 140 to 144 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 135 to 139 in Wauconda, 125 to 129 in Lake Zurich, 115 to 119 in Libertyville, 85 to 89 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,286 cases with 242 deaths on its website Thursday.

• Top counts: 3,280 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,763 in Elgin (Kane portion), 712 in Carpentersville, 268 in St. Charles, 262 in South Elgin, 185 in North Aurora, 157 in Geneva, 109 in Batavia, and 48 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,887 cases and 87 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Thursday.

Will County• There have been 6,256 cases and 309 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Thursday.

• Cases per town include 362 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 65 in Aurora (Will County portion).