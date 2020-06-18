 

Hospitalizations drop, but 'the first wave isn't over,' vigilant medical officials say

  • Sample instructors at the DuPage County COVID-19 testing site in Wheaton wait to gather information before the people in cars are tested earlier this week.

      Sample instructors at the DuPage County COVID-19 testing site in Wheaton wait to gather information before the people in cars are tested earlier this week. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 6/18/2020 6:14 PM

Only 5.3% of the state's hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, but hospital officials aren't letting their guards down. On Thursday, IDPH announced 593 more infections and another 55 deaths.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
June 18 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code
Related Article
June 18 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 