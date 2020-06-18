Hospitalizations drop, but 'the first wave isn't over,' vigilant medical officials say
Updated 6/18/2020 6:14 PM
Only 5.3% of the state's hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, but hospital officials aren't letting their guards down. On Thursday, IDPH announced 593 more infections and another 55 deaths.
