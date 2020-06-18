Feder: Medill to launch Metro Media Lab to boost local news

Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism announced plans Wednesday to launch a major initiative to fortify local news in Chicago.

By Robert Feder

Flush with a $1 million grant from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation, Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism announced plans Wednesday to launch a major initiative to fortify local news in Chicago, Robert Feder writes.

The Metro Media Lab will be created "to help local news organizations better engage with citizens; provide quality, solutions-oriented journalism; and strengthen the sustainability of local news organizations through research, training and student-produced storytelling in partnerships with Chicago outlets," according to the university.

The new program will complement the Medill Local News Initiative, a research and development project launched in 2018.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.