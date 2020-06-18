 

Feder: Medill to launch Metro Media Lab to boost local news

  • Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism announced plans Wednesday to launch a major initiative to fortify local news in Chicago.

Updated 6/18/2020 6:35 AM

By Robert Feder

Flush with a $1 million grant from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation, Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism announced plans Wednesday to launch a major initiative to fortify local news in Chicago, Robert Feder writes.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Metro Media Lab will be created "to help local news organizations better engage with citizens; provide quality, solutions-oriented journalism; and strengthen the sustainability of local news organizations through research, training and student-produced storytelling in partnerships with Chicago outlets," according to the university.

The new program will complement the Medill Local News Initiative, a research and development project launched in 2018.

