Demonstrators call for defunding Cook County jail

About 150 protesters on foot -- as well as hundreds more in cars -- gathered outside the Cook County jail on Thursday. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

For a solid 40 minutes, a cacophony of car horns, drums, cowbells and trombones echoed along the strip of grass just beyond the coiled razor wire glistening in the sunlight.

A few onlookers peered from turret-like openings on the other side of the wire-topped wall to see what all the noise was all about.

"We love you!" the protesters yelled at the onlookers.

For the Chicago police and the Cook County sheriff's office there was only scorn Thursday, as about 150 protesters on foot -- as well as hundreds more in cars -- demanded the defunding of the Cook County jail.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.