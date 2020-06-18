55 more COVID-19 deaths, another 593 infected
Updated 6/18/2020 2:36 PM
State health officials announced another 55 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 infections and an additional 593 have become infected.
That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 6,537 since the outbreak began, with 134,778 residents who have been infected as well.
The state's hospitals are reporting a continued decline in patients.
There were 1,878 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Thursday, 3,158 fewer than the high water mark of 5,036 COVID-19 patients reported on April 28.
