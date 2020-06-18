 

55 more COVID-19 deaths, another 593 infected

  • Sample instructors at the DuPage County COVID-19 testing site in Wheaton wait to gather information before the people in cars are tested earlier this week.

      Sample instructors at the DuPage County COVID-19 testing site in Wheaton wait to gather information before the people in cars are tested earlier this week. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 6/18/2020 2:36 PM

State health officials announced another 55 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 infections and an additional 593 have become infected.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 6,537 since the outbreak began, with 134,778 residents who have been infected as well.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The state's hospitals are reporting a continued decline in patients.

There were 1,878 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Thursday, 3,158 fewer than the high water mark of 5,036 COVID-19 patients reported on April 28.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 