Lincolnshire cancels July Fourth fireworks show

Lincolnshire's annual July Fourth fireworks show has been canceled because of the COVID-19 crisis, officials announced Wednesday.

The village's Independence Day celebration already had been called off because of the pandemic. Because so many other towns canceled fireworks earlier, Lincolnshire officials feared the display would attract larger-than-usual crowds and violate social distancing and gathering guidelines, according to a news release.

Instead of public gatherings, Lincolnshire is hosting an Independence Day house decorating contest. Anyone who wants to participate should email administrative intern Jack Cascone at jcascone@lincolnshireil.gov by June 30.