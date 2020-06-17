June 17 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Interactive map Suburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 68,925 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Wednesday. There have been 3,318 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Wednesday, suburban Cook County had 35,929 cases and 1,862 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 49,929 cases and 2,442 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,624 cases and 92 deaths in Des Plaines, 796 cases and 49 deaths in Wheeling, 660 cases and 15 deaths in Palatine, 649 cases and 19 deaths in Streamwood, 623 cases and 9 deaths in Mount Prospect, 557 cases and 16 deaths in Schaumburg, 516 cases and 47 deaths in Glenview, 494 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 488 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 444 cases and 11 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 359 cases and 33 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 338 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 321 cases and 36 deaths in Northbrook, 256 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 120 cases and 17 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,542 cases and 432 deaths as of Wednesday.

• Top counts: 798 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 754 cases and 13 deaths in West Chicago, 646 cases and 9 deaths in Glendale Heights, 517 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 505 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 494 cases and 27 deaths in Carol Stream, 384 cases and 19 deaths in Lombard, 321 cases and 10 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 262 cases and 31 deaths in Elmhurst, 246 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 245 cases and 20 deaths in Wheaton, 228 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 153 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, and 144 cases and 18 deaths in Willowbrook.

Lake County• The county listed 9,154 cases and 357 deaths on its website Wednesday.

• Top counts as of Friday: 2,575 to 2,579 in Waukegan, 560 to 564 in Round Lake Beach, 360 to 364 in Mundelein, 285 to 289 in Gurnee, 165 to 169 in Vernon Hills, 140 to 144 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 130 to 134 in Wauconda, 125 to 129 in Lake Zurich, 115 to 119 in Libertyville, 85 to 89 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,246 cases with 240 deaths on its website Wednesday.

• Top counts: 3,271 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,744 in Elgin (Kane portion), 707 in Carpentersville, 267 in St. Charles, 260 in South Elgin, 185 in North Aurora, 156 in Geneva, 109 in Batavia, and 47 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,879 cases and 86 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Wednesday.

Will County• There have been 6,222 cases and 308 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Wednesday.

• Cases per town include 361 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 64 in Aurora (Will County portion).