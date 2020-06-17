Ethylene oxide air monitoring near Gurnee, Waukegan concludes
Updated 6/17/2020 11:24 AM
The Lake County Health Department, Gurnee and Waukegan have received final results from the last phase of outdoor air monitoring for ethylene oxide near Vantage Specialty Chemicals in Gurnee and Medline Industries in Waukegan.
Testing began April 4, with samples collected from 12 sites every third day over 30 days, ending May 2. Six hundred six samples were collected throughout the program, with an additional 54 samples collected by Medline and Vantage. Results are available at www.lakecountyil.gov/eto.
Over the next several months, federal and state agencies will conduct health risk assessment and cancer incidence studies for Lake County based on the results.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.