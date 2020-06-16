June 16 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 68,612 cases in the suburbs, about 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Tuesday. There have been 3,264 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 35,762 cases and 1,826 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 49,776 cases and 2,427 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,622 cases and 90 deaths in Des Plaines, 794 cases and 48 deaths in Wheeling, 657 cases and 15 deaths in Palatine, 645 cases and 18 deaths in Streamwood, 620 cases and 9 deaths in Mount Prospect, 555 cases and 16 deaths in Schaumburg, 513 cases and 47 deaths in Glenview, 493 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 482 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 441 cases and 10 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 352 cases and 32 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 338 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 321 cases and 36 deaths in Northbrook, 255 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 118 cases and 17 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,501 cases and 431 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 794 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 754 cases and 13 deaths in West Chicago, 641 cases and 9 deaths in Glendale Heights, 513 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 503 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 492 cases and 27 deaths in Carol Stream, 381 cases and 19 deaths in Lombard, 320 cases and 10 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 261 cases and 31 deaths in Elmhurst, 245 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 244 cases and 20 deaths in Wheaton, 225 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 152 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, and 144 cases and 18 deaths in Willowbrook.

Lake County• The county listed 9,147 cases and 353 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts as of Friday: 2,570 to 2,574 in Waukegan, 560 to 564 in Round Lake Beach, 360 to 364 in Mundelein, 285 to 289 in Gurnee, 165 to 169 in Vernon Hills, 135 to 139 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 130 to 134 in Wauconda, 125 to 129 in Lake Zurich, 115 to 119 in Libertyville, 80 to 84 in Grayslake, and 40 to 44 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,223 cases with 234 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 3,268 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,735 in Elgin (Kane portion), 704 in Carpentersville, 260 in St. Charles, 259 in South Elgin, 184 in North Aurora, 155 in Geneva, 109 in Batavia, and 47 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,859 cases and 86 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County• There have been 6,191 cases and 302 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 359 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 64 in Aurora (Will County portion).