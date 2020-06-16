Fire destoys barn near Mundelein
Updated 6/16/2020 11:22 PM
The cause of a fire Tuesday afternoon that left a barn near Mundelein unusable is under investigation.
The Countryside Fire Protection District responded about 3:20 p.m. to a report of a fire on the 27000 block of North Chevy Chase Road.
Horses in a nearby stable were moved to an open pasture for safety. There were no injuries.
Water was shuttled to the scene due to the length of the driveway and distance to a water source. The metal barn had been used to store hay and bedding for horses.
