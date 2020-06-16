Feder: WGN Radio weighing afternoon comeback for Garry Meier

It's been more than five years since Garry Meier was replaced by Roe Conn as afternoon personality at news/talk WGN 720-AM. Now Meier, 70, may be on his way to reclaiming his old job.

Sources confirmed Monday that Sean Compton, the Nexstar Media Group executive vice president overseeing WGN, is talking with the Radio Hall of Famer about returning to the station to replace Conn, 56, whose contract is up at the end of the year.

Once partnered with Steve Dahl, Meier spent eight years as Conn's afternoon co-host at news/talk WLS 890-AM before he quit in a bitter salary dispute in 2004.

He's been gone from terrestrial radio since 2014 when his five-year solo run ended at WGN.

