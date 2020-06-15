Union leader says cops were exhausted, used congressman's office to rest
Updated 6/15/2020 9:12 PM
The president of the Fraternal Order of Police said Monday he has talked to all of the rank-and-file police officers who, as he put it, "guarded" U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush's South Side campaign office and is more convinced than ever they did nothing wrong.
Union President John Catanzara said the officers were exhausted, having already worked a 13.5-hour day and due back at work four hours later on what was supposed to be their day off.
• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.