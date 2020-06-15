Union leader says cops were exhausted, used congressman's office to rest

In this still image taken from security video, a Chicago police officer lies on a couch inside Rep. Bobby Rush's burglarized campaign office in Chicago on May 31. Congressman Bobby Rush's Campaign Office via AP

The president of the Fraternal Order of Police said Monday he has talked to all of the rank-and-file police officers who, as he put it, "guarded" U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush's South Side campaign office and is more convinced than ever they did nothing wrong.

Union President John Catanzara said the officers were exhausted, having already worked a 13.5-hour day and due back at work four hours later on what was supposed to be their day off.

