Rolling Meadows man killed when SUV crashes into tree

A 22-year-old Rolling Meadows man was killed early Sunday when the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree in a residential neighborhood on the city's north side, police said.

Christian J. Flood was pronounced dead at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights at 7:15 a.m. Sunday, about 45 minutes after the crash was reported.

A male passenger, also of Rolling Meadows, suffered minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Officers called to the crash scene in the 2300 block of St. James Street at 6:45 a.m. Sunday discovered a 2008 black Jeep Commander that had struck a tree on the north side of the street, police said.

The crash scene was processed by the Major Crimes Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit and their findings are pending, police said.