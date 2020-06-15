June 15 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 68,297 cases in the suburbs, about 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Monday. There have been 3,229 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Monday, suburban Cook County had 35,581 cases and 1,807 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 49,603 cases and 2,399 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,616 cases and 89 deaths in Des Plaines, 791 cases and 46 deaths in Wheeling, 651 cases and 15 deaths in Palatine, 642 cases and 17 deaths in Streamwood, 617 cases and 9 deaths in Mount Prospect, 559 cases and 16 deaths in Schaumburg, 511 cases and 47 deaths in Glenview, 488 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 480 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 439 cases and 10 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 350 cases and 31 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 339 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 254 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 116 cases and 17 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,464 cases and 429 deaths as of Monday.

• Top counts: 794 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 748 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 639 cases and 9 deaths in Glendale Heights, 511 cases and 11 deaths in Bensenville, 500 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 488 cases and 27 deaths in Carol Stream, 381 cases and 19 deaths in Lombard, 321 cases and 10 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 261 cases and 31 deaths in Elmhurst, 243 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 241 cases and 20 deaths in Wheaton, 225 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 152 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, and 144 cases and 18 deaths in Willowbrook.

Lake County• The county listed 9,123 cases and 348 deaths on its website Monday.

• Top counts as of Friday: 2,565 to 2,569 in Waukegan, 555 to 559 in Round Lake Beach, 355 to 359 in Mundelein, 285 to 289 in Gurnee, 165 to 169 in Vernon Hills, 135 to 139 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 130 to 134 in Wauconda, 125 to 129 in Lake Zurich, 110 to 114 in Libertyville, 80 to 84 in Grayslake, and 40 to 44 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,175 cases with 234 deaths on its website Monday.

• Top counts: 3,250 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,716 in Elgin (Kane portion), 700 in Carpentersville, 258 in South Elgin, 257 in St. Charles, 184 in North Aurora, 154 in Geneva, 106 in Batavia, and 47 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,857 cases and 86 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Monday.

Will County• There have been 6,158 cases and 302 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Monday.

• Cases per town include 348 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 64 in Aurora (Will County portion).