Fire chief: Workers who fell in Wheeling water tower released from hospital

Wheeling Fire Chief Mike McGreal said Monday his department has been told that two workers critically injured by a fall inside a village water tower Friday had been released from the hospital on Sunday and likely are on their way back to their homes in Pennsylvania.

The two workers had been sandblasting and painting the inside the water tower Friday morning when a cable holding up their scaffolding snapped and caused them to fall, authorities said.

One worker fell 60 to 80 feet, while the other suffered facial injuries after the scaffolding swung and smashed into the side of the tank, McGreal said Friday.

Both were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, which declined to provide an update on the workers' condition Monday, citing patient privacy issues.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation, but by law has six months to complete it. An OSHA spokesman Monday said that preliminary findings are unlikely to be released before the complete report.

The preliminary findings of the Wheeling Fire Department's incident report Friday pointed toward equipment failure.

As many as 40 technical rescue firefighters from a dozen towns, some from as far away as Hoffman Estates, responded to the Wheeling-owned water tank at 702 Wolf Court just after 9 a.m. Friday.

Those technical crews were nearby in Arlington Heights having their first training session since the COVID-19 lockdown, and came to the scene with all their gear, which sped the rescue work, McGreal said.

Rescue workers used ropes and harnesses to help both victims, in what was described as a "very involved and technical rescue" on the fire department report. It took rescuers about 12 minutes to ascend to the top of the tank, reach the injured workers and give them emergency medical treatment, according to the report.

Both injured men were then put in harnesses, and ropes were used to lower them some 100 feet to safety, officials said.

The contractor, D & M Painting Corp., based in Washington, Pennsylvania, did not respond to requests for comment Friday or Monday. The company was hired by Wheeling officials in April to re-coat the elevated tank, which holds drinking water for residents and businesses.