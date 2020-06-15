Chicago motorcyclist killed in St. Charles crash

A 24-year-old Chicago man was killed Sunday when his motorcycle struck a sport utility vehicle head-on in St. Charles, authorities said.

Jorge Perez was driving the Suzuki GSX-R north on Route 25 about 4:15 p.m. when it entered the southbound lanes in an attempt to pass two other vehicles, according to St. Charles police. The motorcycle then collided with an oncoming Ford Escape.

Perez was unresponsive when police and fire crews arrived and began resuscitation efforts, officials said. He was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Escape was treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

Witnesses told police Perez had been traveling in a large group of motorcycles when he stopped to block traffic at North Fifth Avenue and Country Club Road, allowing the other motorcyclists to go through the intersection together. Perez had been trying to catch up with the group, which was heading north toward Red Gate Road, when he struck the Escape, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.