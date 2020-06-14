Two Wheaton North students killed in car crash

Two Wheaton North High School students were killed Friday in a car crash, the school's principal confirmed in emails to students Saturday. Daily Herald File Photo

In separate emails to students on Saturday, Wheaton North High School Principal Matthew Biscan delivered news that two of their classmates had died after a car crash Friday in Carol Stream.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share this terrible news with you," Biscan wrote. "A classmate of yours and fellow Falcon, Jorge Acosta-Flores was killed in a car accident yesterday morning in Carol Stream."

In a later email Saturday, Biscan wrote, "I regret to inform you that the passenger in yesterday's car accident was one of your classmates and fellow Falcon, David Aguilar."

Carol Stream police could not be reached Sunday for further information about the crash. However, police early Friday morning responded to a fatal crash in which a car slammed into the back of a box truck on westbound North Avenue just west of Bennet Drive. Police initially identified one of the victims as 20-year-old Jorge Acosta-Canseco.

According to Biscan, Acosta-Flores was a member of the varsity wrestling team at Wheaton North.

"He was eager to begin his senior year," Biscan wrote. "He was a charismatic young man who put a smile on the face of anyone he met."

Biscan wrote that Aguilar enjoyed soccer and wrestling and was eager to begin his senior year.

"He was an energetic young man with hopes and dreams like all of us," he wrote.

Students in need of counseling were encouraged by Biscan to reach out to Wheaton North's student support departments through the school website.

"Although we can't meet in person, we can help you through email, phone, or video meetings. We are here to support you," he wrote.

Online fundraisers have been set up for both students' families, at www.gofundme.com/f/nsyz9-david-aguilar for David Aguilar, and www.gofundme.com/f/kqfy4-george-acosta for Jorge Acosta-Flores, who's referred to as George Acosta on the fundraising page.