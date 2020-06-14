State reports 19 new COVID-19 deaths, fewest since April 2

Stage health authorities reported 672 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 19 additional deaths. The death toll is the lowest single-day tally since April 2.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 672 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 19 more deaths from the coronavirus.

Pointing to a continuing decline, it marks the ninth straight day the state has confirmed fewer than 1,000 cases of COVID-19. The 19 deaths reported Sunday is the fewest single-day total since April 2, when 16 deaths were reported.

Statewide, 132,543 people in 101 counties have now tested positive for the virus, and 6,308 have died.

The latest figures come as the state on Sunday reported 22,040 tests in the previous 24 hours, for a total of 1,190,985. The state's seven-day rolling positivity rate is 3%, according to the IDPH, keeping the state on track to enter Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois process on June 26.

The large majority of the deaths reported Sunday occurred in the Chicago area, with 16 in Cook County, one in DuPage County, one in Kane County and one in Will County.