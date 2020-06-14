Road improvements set in Geneva
Updated 6/14/2020 5:32 PM
Kane County is scheduled to begin an intersection improvement project this week at Peck and Bricher roads on Geneva's northwest side.
The work consists of roadway widening, resurfacing, new traffic signals, drainage, pedestrian accommodations and landscape restoration.
The roads will remain open, but may include temporary daily lane closures. The anticipated completion date for the project is Saturday, Oct. 31, weather permitting.
