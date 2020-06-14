Naperville Library scheduled to reopen

Naperville Public Library is scheduled to reopen starting Monday for browsing and checkout only.

Public seating, study rooms, meeting rooms, children's toys and in-person programs will not be available, and the library will impose capacity limits at its Nichols, Naper Boulevard and 95th Street locations.

Customers and staff members will be required to wear masks inside the libraries, which will be cleaning self check-out stations after every use and frequently cleaning high-touch areas.

Public computers are scheduled to return June 29 with reservations required to ensure social distancing.

Curbside pick up of library materials will be paused as the buildings reopen, but the library will look to bring the service back in the future.

Residents uncomfortable entering the library can place a hold on the items they want, then call the customer service desk at each location when they arrive to have the items brought out.

For details, visit https://www.naperville-lib.org/content/covid-19-update.