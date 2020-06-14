June 14 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). CDC via AP

Interactive mapSuburbs' portionSince the outbreak began, there have been 68,052 cases in the suburbs, about 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Saturday. There have been 3,226 deaths in the suburbs, also representing about 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Sunday, suburban Cook County had 35,457 cases and 1,805 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 49,449 cases and 2,384 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,613 cases and 87 deaths in Des Plaines, 791 cases and 46 deaths in Wheeling, 646 cases and 15 deaths in Palatine, 637 cases and 17 deaths in Streamwood, 616 cases and 8 deaths in Mount Prospect, 546 cases and 15 deaths in Schaumburg, 510 cases and 47 deaths in Glenview, 487 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 479 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 440 cases and 10 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 349 cases and 30 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 336 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 251 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 116 cases and 16 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,434 cases and 429 deaths as of Sunday.

• Top counts: 793 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 746 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 634 cases and 9 deaths in Glendale Heights, 511 cases and 11 deaths in Bensenville, 498 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 487 cases and 27 deaths in Carol Stream, 380 cases and 19 deaths in Lombard, 320 cases and 10 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 260 cases and 31 deaths in Elmhurst, 242 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 240 cases and 20 deaths in Wheaton, 225 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 148 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, and 143 cases and 18 deaths in Willowbrook.

Lake County• The county listed 9,033 cases and 374 deaths on its website Saturday.

The following are Friday's numbers by town. Updated information was not available Saturday at press time.

• Top counts as of Saturday: 2,545 to 2,549 in Waukegan, 544 to 549 in Round Lake Beach, 355 to 359 in Mundelein, 275 to 279 in Gurnee, 160 to 164 in Vernon Hills, 135 to 139 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 125 to 129 in Wauconda, 120 to 124 in Lake Zurich, 110 to 114 in Libertyville, 80 to 84 in Grayslake, and 40 to 44 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,126 cases with 230 deaths on its website Saturday.

• Top counts: 3,232 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,702 in Elgin (Kane portion), 697 in Carpentersville, 254 in South Elgin, 255 in St. Charles, 181 in North Aurora, 153 in Geneva, 103 in Batavia, and 47 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,840 cases and 87 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Saturday.

Will County• There have been 6,140 cases and 302 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Sunday.

• Cases per town include 348 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 64 in Aurora (Will County portion).