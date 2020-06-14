A prayer for justice in Aurora

An outdoor prayer service for social justice, reconciliation and healing was held at an Aurora church Sunday afternoon.

The service at Cathedral of Grace/St. John was held in light of events involving fatal encounters between African-American men and women and the police.

St. John Pastor Jesse Hawkins spoke about the dehumanization and injustices that African-Americans have suffered and endured since the days of Colonial America and have continued to the present day.

"And this is now why, in 2020, we find ourselves in this moment, watching and listening as African descendants of the United States and others around the world take to the streets to demand justice for black people," Hawkins said.

The service attended by approximately 250 people who wore masks and were seated with social-distancing protocol in mind.