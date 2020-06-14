 

A prayer for justice in Aurora

  • Rev. Cheryl Green, middle, shows her appreciation after Pastor Rev. Jesse Hawkins spoke during an outdoor service entitiled "A Call to Prayer for Social Justice Reconciliation and Healing" at the Cathedral of Grace/St. John Church in Aurora Sunday.

      Rev. Cheryl Green, middle, shows her appreciation after Pastor Rev. Jesse Hawkins spoke during an outdoor service entitiled "A Call to Prayer for Social Justice Reconciliation and Healing" at the Cathedral of Grace/St. John Church in Aurora Sunday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Rev. Jesse Hawkins, pastor of St. John AME Church, speaks during an outdoor service entitiled "A Call to Prayer for Social Justice Reconciliation and Healing" at the Cathedral of Grace/St. John Church in Aurora Sunday.

      Rev. Jesse Hawkins, pastor of St. John AME Church, speaks during an outdoor service entitiled "A Call to Prayer for Social Justice Reconciliation and Healing" at the Cathedral of Grace/St. John Church in Aurora Sunday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Barbetta Neil sings during an outdoor service entitiled "A Call to Prayer for Social Justice Reconciliation and Healing" at the Cathedral of Grace/St. John Church in Aurora Sunday.

      Barbetta Neil sings during an outdoor service entitiled "A Call to Prayer for Social Justice Reconciliation and Healing" at the Cathedral of Grace/St. John Church in Aurora Sunday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Signs give the names and dates of death for black men and women who were victims of police brutality and white vigilantes, which have been displayed at an outdoor service entitiled "A Call to Prayer for Social Justice Reconciliation and Healing" at the Cathedral of Grace/St. John Church in Aurora Sunday.

      Signs give the names and dates of death for black men and women who were victims of police brutality and white vigilantes, which have been displayed at an outdoor service entitiled "A Call to Prayer for Social Justice Reconciliation and Healing" at the Cathedral of Grace/St. John Church in Aurora Sunday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • People participate in an outdoor service entitiled "A Call to Prayer for Social Justice Reconciliation and Healing" at the Cathedral of Grace/St. John Church in Aurora Sunday.

      People participate in an outdoor service entitiled "A Call to Prayer for Social Justice Reconciliation and Healing" at the Cathedral of Grace/St. John Church in Aurora Sunday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 6/14/2020 8:23 PM

An outdoor prayer service for social justice, reconciliation and healing was held at an Aurora church Sunday afternoon.

The service at Cathedral of Grace/St. John was held in light of events involving fatal encounters between African-American men and women and the police.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

St. John Pastor Jesse Hawkins spoke about the dehumanization and injustices that African-Americans have suffered and endured since the days of Colonial America and have continued to the present day.

"And this is now why, in 2020, we find ourselves in this moment, watching and listening as African descendants of the United States and others around the world take to the streets to demand justice for black people," Hawkins said.

The service attended by approximately 250 people who wore masks and were seated with social-distancing protocol in mind.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 