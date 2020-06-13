West Dundee police arrest 4 burglary suspects after crash

Four burglary suspects were arrested Saturday in West Dundee after they caused a three-car crash and fled the scene on foot, West Dundee police said.

West Dundee police were notified at 6:36 p.m. of burglary suspects fleeing Gilberts police eastbound on Route 72.

Two West Dundee officers approached routes 31 and 72 to block traffic. The suspects' vehicle ran a red light and struck two northbound vehicles, police said.

The suspects ran from the scene but were taken into custody two blocks away, police said.

The driver of one of the northbound vehicles was transported to Sherman Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspects, who were not identified, were transported to the Gilberts Police Department, where they are being held pending charges.