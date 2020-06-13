 

Princess and superheroes abound at drive-through Character Parade

  • The entire family in costume, including Grandmother Dawn Sopper, in passenger seat, mom Jennifer Derbak, driving, and Mila Derbak, 5, all of Schaumburg talk to Princess Belle (Janelle Johann) during the drive-through Character Parade at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

  • Princess Elsa (Jamie Chiostri) from "Frozen" blows a kiss during the drive-through Character Parade in the parking lot of the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

  • Three-year-old Princess Lia Mendez of Streamwood peaks excitedly out of her window during the drive-through Character Parade in the parking lot of the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

  • Five-year-old Brynn Wojtanowski of Pingree Grove talks to Princess Belle of "Beauty and the Beast" during the drive-through Character Parade in the parking lot of the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

  • More than a dozen characters from popular children's movies were on hand during the drive-through Character Parade in the parking lot of the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

Updated 6/13/2020 5:13 PM

The parking lot of the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates was chock full of princesses and superheroes from popular children's movies Saturday morning during the drive-through Character Parade.

About 200 vehicles full of people wound their way through a series of orange cones and movie characters in the large parking lot. There was a bit of a traffic jam as Princess Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" engaged the kids as they went past.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Dressed as Princess Elsa from "Frozen," complete with a wig and blue dress, 5-year-old Mila Derbak of Schaumburg was all smiles as she gleefully talked through the car window with Princess Belle (Janelle Johann).

Other occupants of the vehicle, also in costume, included Mila's mom Jennifer Derbak and grandmother, Dawn Sopper, all of Schaumburg.

The cast of characters included Elsa, Anna and Olaf from "Frozen," Sleeping Beauty, Moana, Belle, Rapunzel, Jasmine, Ariel, Cinderella, Tiana, Elena of Avalor, Buzz Lightyear and Woody from "Toy Story," LOL Surprise Diva Doll, Maui, Captain Hook, Captain America and Spider-Man.

The event, which was sponsored by the Daily Herald and My Party Princess in Schaumburg, also included an impersonator of performer JoJo Siwa, a DJ playing kids' favorites and musical performances by select characters.

