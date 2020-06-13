Princess and superheroes abound at drive-through Character Parade

The parking lot of the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates was chock full of princesses and superheroes from popular children's movies Saturday morning during the drive-through Character Parade.

About 200 vehicles full of people wound their way through a series of orange cones and movie characters in the large parking lot. There was a bit of a traffic jam as Princess Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" engaged the kids as they went past.

Dressed as Princess Elsa from "Frozen," complete with a wig and blue dress, 5-year-old Mila Derbak of Schaumburg was all smiles as she gleefully talked through the car window with Princess Belle (Janelle Johann).

Other occupants of the vehicle, also in costume, included Mila's mom Jennifer Derbak and grandmother, Dawn Sopper, all of Schaumburg.

The cast of characters included Elsa, Anna and Olaf from "Frozen," Sleeping Beauty, Moana, Belle, Rapunzel, Jasmine, Ariel, Cinderella, Tiana, Elena of Avalor, Buzz Lightyear and Woody from "Toy Story," LOL Surprise Diva Doll, Maui, Captain Hook, Captain America and Spider-Man.

The event, which was sponsored by the Daily Herald and My Party Princess in Schaumburg, also included an impersonator of performer JoJo Siwa, a DJ playing kids' favorites and musical performances by select characters.