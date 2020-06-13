Missing Buffalo Grove woman located
Updated 6/13/2020 2:17 PM
The search for a missing 83-year-old Buffalo Grove woman has been called off after she was located.
The Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory early Saturday after she was last seen driving a vehicle about 10:30 a.m. Friday.
The search was called off about 2 p.m. Saturday.
