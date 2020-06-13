June 13 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Since the outbreak began, there have been 67,760 cases in the suburbs, about 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Saturday. There have been 3,221 deaths in the suburbs, representing about 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Saturday, suburban Cook County had 35,296 cases and 1,801 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 49,285 cases and 2,372 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,608 cases and 86 deaths in Des Plaines, 784 cases and 45 deaths in Wheeling, 644 cases and 15 deaths in Palatine, 636 cases and 17 deaths in Streamwood, 612 cases and 8 deaths in Mount Prospect, 545 cases and 14 deaths in Schaumburg, 508 cases and 46 deaths in Glenview, 485 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 475 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 436 cases and 9 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 346 cases and 30 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 333 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 250 cases and 6 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 116 cases and 15 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,402 cases and 428 deaths as of Saturday.

• Top counts: 790 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 745 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 633 cases and 9 deaths in Glendale Heights, 510 cases and 11 deaths in Bensenville, 498 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 485 cases and 27 deaths in Carol Stream, 377 cases and 19 deaths in Lombard, 315 cases and 10 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 256 cases and 31 deaths in Elmhurst, 240 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 240 cases and 20 deaths in Wheaton, 225 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 147 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, and 143 cases and 18 deaths in Willowbrook.

Lake County• The county listed 9,033 cases and 374 deaths on its website Saturday.

The following are Friday's numbers by town. Updated information was not available Saturday at press time.

• Top counts as of Saturday: 2,545 to 2,549 in Waukegan, 544 to 549 in Round Lake Beach, 355 to 359 in Mundelein, 275 to 279 in Gurnee, 160 to 164 in Vernon Hills, 135 to 139 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 125 to 129 in Wauconda, 120 to 124 in Lake Zurich, 110 to 114 in Libertyville, 80 to 84 in Grayslake, and 40 to 44 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,126 cases with 230 deaths on its website Saturday.

• Top counts: 3,232 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,702 in Elgin (Kane portion), 697 in Carpentersville, 254 in South Elgin, 255 in St. Charles, 181 in North Aurora, 153 in Geneva, 103 in Batavia, and 47 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,840 cases and 87 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Saturday.

Will County• There have been 6,106 cases and 301 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Saturday.

• Cases per town include 348 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 64 in Aurora (Will County portion).