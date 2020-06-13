83-year-old Buffalo Grove woman missing

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Margarita Perales, an 83-year-old Hispanic woman, should contact the Buffalo Grove Police Department at (847) 459-2560 or call 911.

The Illinois State Police has activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory.

Perales, who has a condition that puts her in danger, is 5-foot-4 and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Oak Creek Drive in Buffalo Grove at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

She was driving a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla with Illinois license plate 333 9133.