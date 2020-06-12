 

Victim in fatal crash identified as Carol Stream man

  • One man was killed and another seriously injured Friday morning when their car rammed the rear of a truck on North Avenue in Carol Stream.

    One man was killed and another seriously injured Friday morning when their car rammed the rear of a truck on North Avenue in Carol Stream. Courtesy of Carol Stream Police Department

  • Carol Stream police continue to investigate the cause of a Friday morning crash and fire that killed one man and seriously injured another on North Avenue.

    Carol Stream police continue to investigate the cause of a Friday morning crash and fire that killed one man and seriously injured another on North Avenue. Courtesy of Carol Stream Police Department

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/12/2020 6:19 PM

One man was killed and another seriously injured Friday morning when the car in which they were riding rammed into the back of a box truck on westbound North Avenue just west of Bennet Drive in Carol Stream.

Police said the crash occurred about 6:25 a.m. when the Infiniti G37X the men were in struck the Freightliner box truck. A Carol Stream police officer witnessed the crash and extinguished a fire in the car.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The driver of the Infiniti, identified by the DuPage County coroner's office as 20-year-old Jorge Acosta-Canseco of Carol Stream, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield with life-threatening injuries. His status is unknown, and authorities have not released his name.

The truck driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 