Victim in fatal crash identified as Carol Stream man

Carol Stream police continue to investigate the cause of a Friday morning crash and fire that killed one man and seriously injured another on North Avenue. Courtesy of Carol Stream Police Department

One man was killed and another seriously injured Friday morning when their car rammed the rear of a truck on North Avenue in Carol Stream. Courtesy of Carol Stream Police Department

One man was killed and another seriously injured Friday morning when the car in which they were riding rammed into the back of a box truck on westbound North Avenue just west of Bennet Drive in Carol Stream.

Police said the crash occurred about 6:25 a.m. when the Infiniti G37X the men were in struck the Freightliner box truck. A Carol Stream police officer witnessed the crash and extinguished a fire in the car.

The driver of the Infiniti, identified by the DuPage County coroner's office as 20-year-old Jorge Acosta-Canseco of Carol Stream, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield with life-threatening injuries. His status is unknown, and authorities have not released his name.

The truck driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.