Two workers in critical condition following Wheeling water tower accident

Two workers are in critical condition after a scaffold they were on apparently broke inside a Wheeling water tower on the 200 block of Wolf Court, officials said. Both victims were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Crews were sandblasting and painting the inside of the tower.

Wheeling Fire Chief Mike McGreal said a call came in around 9 a.m. Friday for workers trapped inside a water tower. A Division 1 box alarm was issued, calling for a technical rescue. One victim had facial injuries and was mobile. The second victim fell 60-80 feet, according to the chief.

It took rescue personnel about 12 minutes to get into the tower, get the two people into safety equipment and get them out, McGreal said.

"It's a very tricky operation because the tank is empty of water. They were painting it," McGreal said. "There are are series of manhole-size openings, so they actually had to lift the patients up to lower the patients (to the ground) so it was a pretty technical rescue. Overall they did a great job"

Crews from 12 surrounding towns responded, including 30 with special training. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.