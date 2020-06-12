Trial in lawsuit against Hastert delayed again
The jury trial in a $1.8 million breach-of-contract case between former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and a man known as James Doe has once again been pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kendall County Chief Judge Robert Pilmer said the trial that was previously delayed until July may now be pushed back yet again because of social distancing concerns.
Doe, a former wrestler at Yorkville High School, alleges Hastert has failed to pay the full $3.5 million in agreed-upon hush money. He has accused Hastert of sexually abusing him when Hastert was a teacher and wrestling coach at the high school.
Doe is seeking $1.8 million from Hastert plus interest. The lawsuit that has been in court for more than two years. Hastert paid Doe $1.7 million between 2010 and 2014, according to court documents. Hastert is countersuing Doe for that amount, alleging Doe violated a confidentiality agreement.
Hastert served 13 months in federal prison for banking violations related to the hush-money case.
The case is due back in court 11:30 a.m. Sept. 25.