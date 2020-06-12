State's nursing homes list shows 3,433 COVID-19 deaths; here are the latest case counts

Coronavirus deaths linked to Illinois long-term care facilities increased by 306 over the last week, bringing the number of people who have died to at least 3,433, according to state data released Friday.

While all four regions of the state are on track to advance to less restrictive phases of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan, facilities caring for the most vulnerable continue to face the scourge of the coronavirus.

The facility deaths account for a widening share -- 54% -- of the 6,260 total COVID-19 fatalities in Illinois, state figures show.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 20,550 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with the state's nursing homes, assisted-living communities and other facilities. The caseload climbed from 18,837 a week ago.

The state health department also attributes at least 1,959 deaths to facilities in Cook County, 340 in DuPage County, 241 in Lake County, 151 in Will County and 135 in Kane County.

The collar counties continue to see the highest number of deaths in the state, though outbreaks have reached facilities in 44 of Illinois' 102 counties.

Villa at Windsor Park in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood is reporting 43 residents and employees have died. Niles Nursing and Rehab Center has recorded 41 deaths, followed by Meadowbrook Manor of Bolingbrook with 40.

Health officials have warned to expect lag time and discrepancies, because facilities first report data to their local health departments, which in turn report to the state.

Below is a look at the outbreaks in many suburban facilities, with the number of cases followed by the number of deaths:

SUBURBAN COOK

Abington of Glenview 6 0

Addolorata Villa 93 14

Albany Care 13 0

Alden Estates Des Plaines 13 2

Alden Estates of Barrington 5 0

Alden Poplar Creek 22 4

Amita Health Holy Family 19 0

Aperion Care Midlothian 3 0

Aperion Plum Grove 43 4

Arden Courts of Elk Grove 21 5

Asbury Court 5 0

Aspire Living Prospect Hts. 10 0

Atria Glenview 3 0

Avantara Park Ridge 4 2

Avanti Wellness & Rehab 87 16

Avenues to Independence 11 0

Bella Terra Morton Grove 58 9

Bella Terra Streamwood 10 2

Bella Terra Wheeling 20 4

Belmont Village of Glenview 20 4

BRIA River Oaks 91 2

Brookdale Des Plaines 19 5

Brookdale Northbrook 3 3

Brookdale Prospect Hts. 6 0

Citadel of Northbrook 19 2

City View Multi-Care Center 245 14

David Webb Jr. Complex 3 2

Edward Hines VA Comm. 5 0

Elevate Care Northbrook 67 12

Elevate Saint Andrew 23 8

Evergreen Senior Living 14 7

Friendship Village LTC 15 5

Generations at Applewood 71 18

Generations At Oakton 39 12

Generations at Regency 108 27

Glenview Terrace 161 31

Golfview Developmental 107 11

Grace Point Place 24 7

Greek American Rehab/Care 15 1

Grosse Pointe Manor 43 11

Harbor House 33 10

Heather Manor 10 2

Heritage Woods 5 0

Holy Family Villa 8 3

Inverness Health 10 0

Lake Cook Rehab 40 11

Landmark of Des Plaines 88 21

Lee Manor Rehab/Nursing 80 13

Lexington of Schaumburg 7 1

Lieberman Geriatric Center 42 6

Lincolnwood Place 33 14

Lydia Health Care Center 23 3

Madden Mental Health 14 0

ManorCare Arlington Hts. 22 2

ManorCare Elk Grove Village 104 21

Marklund Wasmond Center 2 0

Mather Place 9 2

Meadowbrook Manor 61 13

Northbrook Inn Memory Care 17 7

Paul's House 49 5

Pearl of Rolling Meadows 3 0

Prairie Manor 23 10

Presence Nazarethville 15 5

Presence St. Benedict 10 0

Presence Villa Scalabrini 35 5

Resurrection Nursing 47 6

Revere Court of S. Barrington 8 2

Sheridan Village 45 15

St. Joseph Home for the Elderly 2 0

Sunrise of Park Ridge 45 10

Sunrise of Schaumburg 16 3

Symphony at Aria 28 6

Symphony of Hanover Park 19 2

The Auberge at Morton Grove 41 0

The Grove of Northbrook 8 0

The Moorings of Arlington Hts. 3 0

The Reserve Arlington Hts. 3 1

The Sheridan of Park Ridge 9 3

The Vine at Countryside 29 3

Vi at the Glen 26 4

Victory Centre of Bartlett 3 0

Victory Centre of Sierra Ridge 9 1

Waverly Inn Memory Care 12 5

Weinberg Community 20 1

Westchester Health/Rehab 44 12

Windsor Estates 58 19

DUPAGE COUNTY

Abbington Rehab & Nursing 69 6

Alden Estates of Naperville 94 21

Alden of Old Town East 3 0

Alden Trails 5 0

Alden Valley Ridge 43 17

Alden Village Bloomingdale 20 1

Aperion Care West Chicago 37 6

Arista Healthcare Naperville 12 1

Artis Senior Living Elmhurst 42 19

Artis Senior Living of Bartlett 28 12

Aspired Living of Westmont 13 4

Beacon Hill Lombard 48 5

Belmont Village Carol Stream 28 2

BRIA of Westmont 133 21

Bridgeway Senior Living 42 4

Brookdale Burr Ridge 17 4

Brookdale Glen Ellyn 8 1

Brookdale Lisle 42 6

Burgess Square 34 3

Chateau Center Nursing 58 13

Clarendale of Addison 6 0

DuPage Care Center 17 0

Forestview 114 10

Harbor Chase of Naperville 6 0

Harvester Place 38 13

Lacey Creek Supportive Living 2 0

Lakeview Memory Care 17 1

Lexington of Bloomingdale 69 14

Lexington of Elmhurst 17 11

Lexington of Lombard 40 9

Lexington Square Lombard 3 0

ManorCare Hinsdale 168 30

Meadowbrk Manor Naperville 37 3

Naperville Manor 10 1

Oakbrook Care 95 21

Oak Trace 9 2

Oak Trace Skilled Nursing 2 0

Park Place Health/Wellness 2 0

Park Place of Elmhurst Assisted 2 0

Providence Healthcare/Rehab 75 13

Ray Graham Iona Glos 25 2

St. Patricks Residence 5 0

Sunrise of Bloomingdale 6 1

Sunrise of Willowbrook 9 1

Tabor Hills Healthcare 33 3

Tabor Hills Supportive Living 2 0

Terra Vista Oakbrook Terrace 21 2

The Auberge at Naperville 3 0

The Grove of Elmhurst 30 2

The Radcliff Wood Dale 14 1

Westbridge Wheaton 9 4

West Chicago Terrace 10 2

Westmont Manor 46 14

West Suburban Nursing/Rehab 69 6

Wheaton Village 49 7

Windsor Park 99 21

Winfield Woods 2 0

Wynscape Health/Rehab. 2 0

KANE COUNTY

Alden Courts of Waterford 8 0

Alden Estates Courts of Huntley 2 0

Alden of Waterford 37 9

Aperion Care Elgin 4 0

Arden Courts of Geneva 7 2

Asbury Gardens 73 18

Avondale Estates of Elgin 30 1

Batavia Rehabilitation 6 2

Bickford of Aurora 29 7

BRIA of Geneva 124 27

Bright Oaks of Aurora 10 0

Brighton Garden of St. Charles 3 1

Citadel of Elgin 9 2

Dunham Rehab 3 0

Elmwood Terrace 31 5

Presence Fox Knoll 14 2

Fox River Rehab/Healthcare 45 11

GreenFields of Geneva 3 0

Grove of St. Charles 10 2

Heritage Health Therapy 39 2

Highland Oaks 6 0

Jennings Terrace 3 0

Michealsen Health 2 0

Northern Illinois Academy 13 0

River Glen 6 0

Riverview Rehab 8 0

Sunnymere 11 0

Symphony of Orchard Valley 114 22

The Grove of Fox Valley 6 0

The Sheridan at Tyler Creek 5 0

Tower Hill Healthcare 139 20

White Oaks at South Elgin 5 1

White Oaks Spring St. 8 1

LAKE COUNTY

Alden Long Grove 67 15

Anthology Grayslake 4 0

Auberge at Lake Zurich 13 2

Autumn Leaves of Gurnee 35 4

Avantara Long Grove 198 26

Azpira Place of Lake Zurich 8 0

Balmoral Care Center 11 2

Bayside Terrace 71 1

Belmont Village Buffalo Grove 62 18

Brookdale Hawthorn Lakes 8 0

Brookdale Vernon Hills 17 3

Captain James A. Lovell FHCC 51 4

Cedar Lake 16 8

Claridge Health Center 60 17

Elevate Care Riverwoods 59 11

Elevate Care Waukegan 74 11

Hillcrest Retirement 3 0

Kiley Development 37 1

Lexington of Lake Zurich 42 12

Libertyville Manor 18 4

Manor Care of Libertyville 18 0

Pavilion of Waukegan 5 0

Radford Green at Sedgebrook 31 5

Riverside Foundation 66 5

Rolling Hills Manor 8 0

Rolling Hills Place 7 1

Sheridan at Green Oaks 18 1

Spring Meadows Libertyville 5 0

Sunrise of Barrington 8 0

Sunrise of Buffalo Grove 3 0

Sunrise Senior Lvg. Gurnee 2 0

Symphony Buffalo Grove 31 1

Terrace Nursing Home 42 11

The Auberge at Highland Park 7 3

The Grove By the Lake 59 10

The Solana Deer Park 17 5

The Village at Victory Lakes 14 1

The Wellshire Lincolnshire 8 3

Victory Centre 8 0

Victory Lakes Continuing Care 14 4

Warren Barr Lincolnshire 33 2

Warren Barr North Shore 75 14

Wauconda Care 62 18

Whitehall of Deerfield 44 3

MCHENRY COUNTY

Alden Terrace of McHenry 75 11

Cross Roads Care Center 70 13

Crystal Pines 41 6

Fair Oaks Health Care Center 14 3

Florence Nursing Home 31 4

Hearthstone Village 5 0

Revere Court of Crystal Lake 14 2

Sheltered Village 41 9

The Fountains at Crystal Lake 39 13

The Springs at Crystal Lake 39 8

Three Oaks 2 0

WILL COUNTY

Arbor Terrace 35 5

Clarendale of Mokena 29 3

Harbor Chase of Plainfield 6 1

Heritage Woods 5 0

Lakeshore Rehab 2 0

Lakewood Nursing Home 2 0

Meadowbrook Manor of Bolingbrook 188 40

Presence Villa Franciscan 64 13

Senior Star at Weber Place 13 4

Shady Oaks 30 3

Spring Creek Nursing Home 10 1

St. Coletta's of Illinois 2 0

St. James Manor 48 16

Sunny Hill Nursing Home 46 16

Symphony of Joliet 132 25

The PARC of Joliet 60 14

Timbers of Shorewood 2 0

Victorian Village 9 1

Willow Falls 8 2

Willow House 18 0