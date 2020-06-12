State's nursing homes list shows 3,433 COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus deaths linked to Illinois long-term care facilities increased by 306 over the last week, bringing the number of people who have died to at least 3,433, according to state data released Friday.

While all four regions of the state are on track to advance to less restrictive phases of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan, facilities caring for the most vulnerable continue to face the scourge of the coronavirus.

The facility deaths account for a widening share -- 54% -- of the 6,260 total COVID-19 fatalities in Illinois, state figures show.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 20,550 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with the state's nursing homes, assisted-living communities and other facilities. The caseload climbed from 18,837 a week ago.

The state health department also attributes at least 1,959 deaths to facilities in Cook County, 340 in DuPage County, 241 in Lake County, 151 in Will County and 135 in Kane County.

The collar counties continue to see the highest number of deaths in the state, though outbreaks have reached facilities in 44 of Illinois' 102 counties.

Villa at Windsor Park in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood is reporting 43 residents and employees have died. Niles Nursing and Rehab Center has recorded 41 deaths, followed by Meadowbrook Manor of Bolingbrook with 40.

Health officials have warned to expect lag time and discrepancies, because facilities first report data to their local health departments, which in turn report to the state.