State reports 77 more dead from COVID-19, another 595 infected

State health officials announced Friday that another 77 residents have died from COVID-19, while an additional 595 people have tested positive for the disease.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory illness to 6,260, with 131,198 residents infected since the outbreak began.

Today's batch of 24,774 tests showed only 2.4% positive for the virus.

The state's seven-day rolling average infection rate for new cases is 3.6%.

A month ago, the state's seven-day rolling average infection rate was 13.6%.