Roads reopen after fatal crash in Carol Stream
Updated 6/12/2020 12:31 PM
Carol Stream police say the roadway at North and Gary avenues reopened shortly before noon following an investigation into a fatal crash at North and Bennett just before 7 a.m. Friday in which it appeared a car rammed into the back of a box truck.
Police say details will be forthcoming and the crash remains under investigation.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.