One dead, one seriously injured in Carol Stream crash

Carol Stream police continue to investigate the cause of a Friday morning crash and fire that killed one man and seriously injured another on North Avenue. Courtesy Carol Stream Police Department

One man was killed and another seriously injured Friday morning when their car rammed the rear of a truck on North Avenue in Carol Stream. Courtesy Carol Stream Police Department

One man was killed and another seriously injured Friday morning when the car in which they were riding rammed into the back of a box truck on westbound North Avenue just west of Bennet Drive in Carol Stream.

Investigators from the Carol Stream Police Department with assistance DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team are investigating.

Police said the crash occurred about 6:25 a.m. when the Infiniti G37X the men were riding in struck the Freightliner box truck. A Carol Stream police officer witnessed the crash and extinguished a fire in the car caused by the impact.

The driver of the Infiniti was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield with life-threatening injuries. His status is unknown.

The truck driver was not injured.

The identification of the driver and passenger are being withheld, pending notification of their families.