 

Lombard students get graduation by delivery

  • Raelyn Santos, an eighth-grade graduate of Glenn Westlake Middle School in Lombard, receives her graduation certificate Friday from Principal Mike Fumagalli.

      Raelyn Santos, an eighth-grade graduate of Glenn Westlake Middle School in Lombard, receives her graduation certificate Friday from Principal Mike Fumagalli. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Glenn Westlake Middle School Principal Mike Fumagalli applauds eighth-grade graduate Matthew Ziolko on Friday after Fumagalli brought his graduation certificate to Matthew's home in Lombard.

      Glenn Westlake Middle School Principal Mike Fumagalli applauds eighth-grade graduate Matthew Ziolko on Friday after Fumagalli brought his graduation certificate to Matthew's home in Lombard. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Dakota Smith holds his eighth-grade graduation certificate Friday as he gets a round of applause from Glenn Westlake Middle School Principal Mike Fumagalli and Neil Perry, chief operations officer for Lombard Elementary District 44.

      Dakota Smith holds his eighth-grade graduation certificate Friday as he gets a round of applause from Glenn Westlake Middle School Principal Mike Fumagalli and Neil Perry, chief operations officer for Lombard Elementary District 44. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Neil Perry, chief operations officer for Lombard Elementary District 44, joins Glen Westlake Middle School Principal Mike Fumagalli on Friday in taking a photo to celebrate eighth-grade Westlake graduate Myquel Adams.

      Neil Perry, chief operations officer for Lombard Elementary District 44, joins Glen Westlake Middle School Principal Mike Fumagalli on Friday in taking a photo to celebrate eighth-grade Westlake graduate Myquel Adams. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Glenn Westlake Middle School Principal Mike Fumagalli decorated his truck for graduation day on Friday, as he and nearly 175 other staff members from Lombard Elementary District 44 brought graduation certificates, celebratory items and personalized video books to more than 350 eighth-grade graduates.

      Glenn Westlake Middle School Principal Mike Fumagalli decorated his truck for graduation day on Friday, as he and nearly 175 other staff members from Lombard Elementary District 44 brought graduation certificates, celebratory items and personalized video books to more than 350 eighth-grade graduates. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Glenn Westlake Middle School eighth-grade graduate Myquel Adams gets a hug Friday from Principal Mike Fumagalli, after receiving his graduation certificate at his home in Lombard.

      Glenn Westlake Middle School eighth-grade graduate Myquel Adams gets a hug Friday from Principal Mike Fumagalli, after receiving his graduation certificate at his home in Lombard. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Marie Wilson
 
 
Updated 6/12/2020 4:25 PM

Commencement came via delivery Friday for eighth-grade graduates of Glenn Westlake Middle School in Lombard.

Principal Mike Fumagalli and nearly 175 other staff members from Lombard Elementary District 44 visited the homes of more than 350 Westlake graduates on a sunny day to bring them a brief celebration.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Educators delivered a mini-ceremony with a graduation certificate, several celebratory items and a personalized video book.

Students got to see a variety of educators from their time in the district, with some seeing, for example, their kindergarten teacher and one of their teachers from eighth grade, said Jenn Nimke, director of communications and strategic planning.

The ceremonies wrapped up a year interrupted by the COVID-19 shutdown, a year that concluded after a phase of online learning.

District 44 staff members provided more than 25,000 meals to students between mid-March and the end of the year, delivering 1,500 of them straight to the homes of families who could not access pickup sites, Superintendent Ted Stec said in a video message posted on the district's website. Staff members also produced 9,600 remote learning plans and placed 32,000 phone calls to families to check in.

The personalized deliveries of graduation items, met by students with decorated lawns -- some of them in gowns of Wildcat blue, others in typical summer T-shirts -- highlighted what Stec refers to as the district's philosophy statement: "We Are All In This Together."

"Seeing our students again and having a moment to officially celebrate them was so meaningful to us," Nimke said,

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 